hamburger

Visually

Warehouse and office space sale to pick up pace in India

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022

Warehouse or storage and shelves with cardboard boxes. Industrial background. 3d illustration | Photo Credit: Bet_Noire

Warehousing expected to grow at CAGR of 19 per cent in next five years

The warehousing market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 per cent in the next five years with e-commerce accounting for most of the demand. Office space absorption, too, has increased

Compiled by  Ram Narayan Murthy

Published on August 03, 2022
storage and warehouse
e-commerce and e-business
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you