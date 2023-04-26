The global gaming market is led by two countries, China and the US.
Although India’s market size is much smaller, it has the second-highest number of gamers, next to China.
(Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy | Graphic: Visveswaran V)
(Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy | Graphic: Visveswaran V)
