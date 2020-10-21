Visually

Women and Nobel

Annapurani V | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Over the past couple of weeks, the Nobel Committee has been announcing the winners for this year. And out of the 11 laureates whose names figured in the prestigious list, only four were that of women. The number of women who had won the prize in the past too is nothing to write home about. Here's a look at women Nobel laureates over the years, where they hail from and more:


 


 


 


 

 

