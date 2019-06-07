100-lt capacity steel silos yet to become a reality: Paswan

Food that makes you ill
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
The government’s plan to build steel silos — as part of its efforts to modernise grain storage in the country — came a cropper as silos of only 6.7 lakh tonnes (lt) have been constructed so far, even though the approval was for 100 lt capacity, Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.
The ambitious plan was to construct silos of a total of 100 lt capacity in different parts of the country under public-private partnership (PPP) so that food grains meant for public distribution can be stored without losing quality and minimal losses.
“We have not been able to make much progress in the last five years,” Paswan told media persons while giving a detailed account of the future roadmap for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which falls under his Ministry.
He said the biggest problem was land acquisition along the railway track as it was mandated by the recommendations of a high-level committee on restructuring FCI led by former Minister Shanta Kumar. According to him, tenders are expected to be floated soon for another 22 lt capacity steel silos.
The rest, however will have to wait for some time as the Ministry has decided to have a new design for future silos. The Ministry has roped in the state-owned RITES to come up with a new design. RITES has been given three months to submit the design and the task of construction would be initiated soon after the design is frozen, the Minister said. But he promised that the construction of all silos will be completed by 2022-23.
The FCI, which has nearly 40,000 labourers ranging from permanent staff to daily wagers to contract workers in its depots and godowns, has decided to streamline the system bringing all of them under one category as directed by the court. According to FCI Chairman and Managing Director, DV Prasad, the management has held talks with 40 different trade unions associated with FCI and half of them have agreed to the restructuring plans. The talks are on with other unions as well, he said.
On the procurement front, FCI has so far procured 338 lakh tonnes of wheat during the current Rabi season. Similarly, out 423 lakh tonnes of rice planned for 2018-19, 341 lakh has already arrived in FCI godowns, Paswan said.
Every minute, 44 people — more than 23 million per year — fall sick from eating contaminated food, and an ...
This year’s World Blood Donor Day on June 14 will focus on blood donation and universal access to safe blood ...
The government must analyse data and share insights to help patients make the right choice
Basic public health protocols in diagnosis, treatment and hygiene can help tackle Nipah and other illnesses ...
Do the groundwork and evaluate the policy thoroughly
Consumers are entitled to the benefits of GST rate reduction; make sure you know them
Inflation may force you to cut your lifestyle expenses and save more
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Repco Home Finance at current levels. The stock has ...
As parts of the country reel under a heat wave or are sucked dry by drought, all eyes are on the monsoon— the ...
Growing cynicism about hereditary privileges along with the fission and fusion of political parties driven by ...
Curiosity about human anatomy led the grand Renaissance collaboration of art and science
In the parched region — most of which is in the Godavari basin — the monsoon is a reluctant visitor
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...