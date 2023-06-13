Eleven States on Tuesday collectively raised ₹22,600 crore by issuing State government securities (SGS) in the auction. This is up about 63 per cent from the indicated ₹13,900 crore for this week in the Q1 (April-June) FY24 auction calendar.

The weighted average cut-off of the SGS increased 4 basis points to 7.36 per cent from 7.32 per cent in the last auction, despite the decline in weighted average tenor to 12 years from 16 years, ICRA said in a report.

The agency observed that the spread between the 10-year SGS and 10-year Government of India security (G-sec; 7.26 GS 2033) yield remained stable at 35 basis points on Tuesday relative to last two weeks, it added..

The credit rating agency said enhanced tax devolution could lead to lower-than-indicated SGS issuance in the upcoming auctions.