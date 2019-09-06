13 per cent rise in background screening cases during April-June 2019: First Advantage

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Background screening firm, First Advantage, said that it has received 13 per cent more cases of background screening as compared to the year-ago period.
Background screening is seen as a risk mitigating tool and its importance is growing at a faster pace in India.
The company said that such verifications help in weeding out negative resources.
Case level discrepancies in telecom, pharma, FMCG, healthcare, BPO, banking, manufacturing and financial services sectors were higher than the industry average of 9.5 per cent.
“With the changing economic scenario and opening up of multiple sectors, sourcing and onboarding the ‘right’ candidate will be the key for any organisation growing through 2020,” Vivek Khanna, Managing Director, India Region First Advantage said.
As per the report, a huge chunk of discrepancies has occurred in the employment component, followed by address component and education component.
The report ‘Q2 2019 Trends Report by FADV’ further said the highest number of discrepancies has been observed in the Associate level employees.
Associate level discrepancy continues to top the graph at 69 per cent, which means out of every 100 discrepancy cases - 69 are from the Associate level, it said.
In the employment discrepancy checks, males form the biggest chunk at 79 per cent, while for females it is 21 per cent.
During April-June 2019, in terms of state-wise discrepancies Karnataka topped the chart at 24 per cent, Maharashtra (21 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (12 per cent), Tamil Nadu (9 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6 per cent) and New Delhi (5 per cent).
The survey was done on the basis of discrepancies that First Advantage had found from various business enterprises across all industries.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...