16 States/UTs on-board National Single Window System so far

As many as 16 States and UTs, have on-boarded the National Single Window System (NSWS) envisioned as a one-stop shop for investors for taking all the regulatory approvals and services related to investments.

“Currently, 24 of the 32 Ministries/Departments have on-boarded NSWS, and with respect to services, 181 out of the total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded,” per an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

‘End-to-end facilitation’

While presenting the 2020-21 Budget, the Finance Minister announced plans to set up an Investment clearance cell (ICC) that will provide “end to end” facilitation and support to investors, including pre-investment advisory, provide information related to land banks and facilitate clearances at the Central and State level. The cell was proposed to operate through an online digital portal.

Subsequently, as per the mandate, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with Invest India, initiated the process for developing the portal as a NSWS.

The NSWS framework is being extended for States to build the end-to-end complete State SWS on the NSWS portal, as done for Nagaland, the release said.

“The scope of NSWS has also been expanded to include special schemes such as Vehicle scrapping scheme, Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, Ethanol Blended Programme, and Sugar Mill Exporters Registration by bundling both Central and State government approvals,” it said.