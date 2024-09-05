As many as 17 States and UTs were recognised for their “outstanding work” in the area of ‘ease of doing business’ and were presented Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 citations by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Thursday.

States and UTs presented the citation included Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Telangana and Uttrakhand, per a government note.

The citations were presented at the Conference of State Industries Ministers at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi.

The outstanding work of States and UTs was recognised through the BRAP felicitation, celebrating their achievements in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, the note stated

“The BRAP 2022 citations were presented to 17 States, considering their wide ambit of reforms. Most of the States were in `aspirer category while only Gujarat came in fast movers category,” it added.

Addressing State industry ministers and senior officials at the conference, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal suggested that States should study best practices and industrial policies of other regions and accordingly frame their respective policy.

The Minister said that States have to provide business-friendly environment, single window clearances and time-bound approval to attract investments and only subsidies would not help the industry.

“Following best practices will help in pushing the country’s economic growth, manufacturing and exports,” he said.