2% interest subvention on Shishu loans operationalised via SIDBI

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Tuesday said that SIDBI will provide funds to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) upfront under the government-approved 2 per cent interest subvention for SHISHU loans.
It may be recalled that Union Cabinet in June approved a scheme for interest subvention of 2 per cent to Shishu loan category borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana outstanding as on March 31, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers.
The move to allow SIDBI to provide amount to MLIs upfront would benefit 9.37 crore small loan accounts, the DFS tweeted.
This is another step towards helping small business build, the tweet added.
Mudra loans are designed to bring enterprises into the formal financial system. They are available to non-farm micro or small enterprises engaged in income generation through manufacturing, trading and services. Shishu loans are loans that are up to ₹50,000 per borrower.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
In a bid to disincentive banks from parking their excess funds with the RBI under the reverse repo window, the ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...