States are putting more money towards capital expenditure, a report by Finance Ministry showed. This is in line with Centre raising capital expenditure in Fiscal Year 2023-24 by over 37 per cent.

The report, prepared by the Economic Affairs Department (DEA) of the Finance Ministry, highlighted that the 24 major states, which have presented their Budgets as of March 23, have cumulatively announced a 17.7 per cent increase in capital expenditure in FY24 compared to the previous year’s Budget estimates.

“States have also announced various measures to facilitate capital formation and support infrastructure growth. These include Gujarat’s announcement to develop a road network for connecting with border areas, Mizoram’s Socio-Economic Development programme to provide families with capital to support ongoing economic activities or start new ventures, Odisha’s Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission to mitigate critical infrastructural needs incidental to livelihood promotion and support for tribal livelihood promotion, among others,” it said.

Growth in State’s Actual Capital Expenditure

(April-February/In%)

State FY2020-21 FY2021-22 FY2022-23 Andhra Pradesh 124.8 (-)33.5 (-)36.3 Bihar 1.5 27.2 19.5 Gujarat (=) 17.8 18.8 28.8 Karnataka 0.2 3.6 39.6 Kerala 31.7 11.3 0.9 Maharashtra (-)27.3 42.9 33.3 Punjab 37.8 179.7 (-)38.5 Rajasthan (-) 11.3 81.6 (-)4 Tamil Nadu 26.8 22.2 (-)1.9 Uttar Pradesh (-) 29.1 59.2 19.6 West Bengal (-) 32.9 47.5 25.7 Telangana (-) 2.8 89.6 (-)40.2

Capex budget

Earlier, while presenting the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that investments in infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment . Accordingly, to ramp the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation, the budget increased the capital expenditure outlay by 37.4 per cent in Budget Estimate of FY2023-24 to ₹10 lakh crore over ₹7.28 lakh crore in Revised Estimate of FY2022-23.

The Statements of fiscal policy, as part of Union Budget, highlighted that the capex is almost three times the capital expenditure in FY20. The key infrastructure and strategic Ministries such as Road Transport and Highways, Railways, Defence, etc. will lead in driving the capital expenditure in FY24.

In the Union Budget, to strengthen the hands of the States, the scheme for providing financial assistance to the States for capital expenditure introduced in FY2022-23 has been extended in FY2023-24, with the enhanced outlay of ₹1.30 lakh crore. This represents an increase of 30 per cent over BE 2022-23 allocation and accounts for nearly 0.4 per cent of GDP of FY2023-24.

Revenue growth

Meanwhile, the report prepared by DEA noted that increased spending on Capex by States is being supported by strong revenue generation. States have witnessed robust revenue growth in FY23, with Total revenue receipts witnessing a growth of 14.1 per cent during Apr-Feb 2023, driven by robust growth in tax and non-tax revenues. Actual revenue receipts during the same period were 80.1 per cent of the budgeted estimates. Apart from the robust economic activity, the revenue collection in States has been strengthened by various measures taken by the State Governments in this direction.

These include Assam’s liquidation scheme for payment of arrears, Haryana’s one-time scheme for settlement of old VAT dues, Assam and Kerala’s Green tax, and Uttar Pradesh’s new liquor policy with increased fees. Some states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Assam, and UT of Puducherry have considered revising their power tariffs during FY23. States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala have revised the property taxes to support their revenues

Increased focus on capex coupled with strong revenue generation has improved States’ Budgetary indicators. States’ Gross Fiscal Deficit as a per cent of Budget Estimates during April-February 2023 was 51 per cent, slightly higher than the previous year’s level but lower than the pandemic years.