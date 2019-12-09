Economy

2.72 cr male, 1.56 cr female registered job seekers: Govt tells LS

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

There are 2.72 crore male and 1.56 crore female job seekers who have registered with employment exchanges across the country, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Minister said employment exchanges are being managed by the respective State governments and there are five employment exchanges exclusively for women job seekers.

“As per the information received from the States and Union Territories, the number of job-seekers, all of whom may not necessarily be unemployed, registered on live register of employment exchanges in the country were 272.29 lakh male and 156.31 lakh female till August, 2017,” he said during the Question Hour.

Gangwar said job seekers from the Scheduled Castes were 71.5 lakh, those from Scheduled Tribes were 25.5 lakh and job seekers from Other Backward Classes were 116.2 lakh during 2016.

