3 firms booked, 3 arrested for fake input tax credit claim

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has booked three firms for issuing invoices worth more than ₹4,100 crore, wherein a tax of more than ₹600 crore has been fraudulently passed on as ITC credit to different entities.
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the three firms — Reema Polychem Pvt Ltd, Fortune Graphics Ltd and Ganpati Enterprises — were found to be involved in issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods. The case was detected and developed by the officers on further data analytics out of a case booked against one of the exporters, Anannya Exim, covered in the all India joint operation launched by DGGI-DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in September 2019, against various exporters for fraudulently claiming IGST refund on the strength of ineligible ITC.
In this regard, three persons have been arrested for committing offences under GST Act. Two of them, who were on the run and were continuously avoiding presence in the DGGI headquarters, are directors/proprietor of Fortune Graphics Ltd, Reema Polychem Pvt Ltd and Ganpati Enterprises. The third person is the director of AB Players Exports Pvt Ltd and controller of various other export firms/companies who has claimed IGST refunds on the strength of fake invoices issued by these firms.
All three remanded for judicial custody by the Magistrate. Further investigations in the matter are in progress.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...