400 infra projects show over ₹4 lakh cr cost overrun

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
As many as 400 infrastructure projects, each worth ₹150 crore or more, have been hit by total cost overruns of over ₹4 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, according to a report.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth ₹150 crore and above.
Of such 1,698 projects, 400 projects reported cost overruns and 578 projects time escalation.
“Total original cost of implementation of the 1,698 projects was ₹20,41,114.88 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be ₹24,41,837.32 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of ₹4,00,722.44 crore (19.63 per cent of original cost),” the ministry’s latest report for November 2019 said.
The expenditure incurred on these projects until November 2019 is ₹10,50,331.59 crore, which is 43.01 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
However, the number of delayed projects decreases to 484 if the delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion.
Further, it said that for 728 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period had been reported.
Out of 578 delayed projects, 190 projects have overall delay in the range of 1 to 12 months, 121 projects in the range of 13 to 24 months, 146 projects reflect the delay in the range of 25 to 60 months and 121 projects show a delay of 61 months and above.
The average time overrun in these 578 delayed projects is 38.84 months.
The brief reasons for time overruns, as reported by various project implementing agencies, are delays in land acquisition, forest clearance and supply of equipment.
Besides, there are other reasons like fund constraints, geological surprises, geo-mining conditions, slow progress in civil works, shortage of labour, inadequate mobilisation by the contractor, Maoist problems, court cases, contractual issues, ROU/ROW (right of use/right of way) problems, law and order situation, among others, the report said.
It also observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, indicating that time or cost overrun figures are under-reported.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...