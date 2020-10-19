435.99 MW of renewable energy capacity added in September

India added 435.99 MW of Renewable Energy (RE) generation capacity during September. This took the cumulative installed RE capacity to 89.22 GW as on September-end.

“This includes 38.12 GW of wind capacity, 36.05 GW of solar capacity, 10.31 GW capacity of bio-power and 4.74 GW capacity of small hydro power. Further, projects of 48.21 GW capacity are at various stages of implementation. Projects of 25.64 GW capacity are under various stages of bidding,” an official statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

Five solar parks of a total capacity of 4,300 MW were sanctioned under MNRE’s Solar Parks scheme. The five parks will come up in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the statement added.

MNRE also said that an expenditure of ₹1,710.52 crore has been incurred up to September 30, which is around 29.73 percent of the total Budget Estimate (BE) for the Ministry for the year 2020-2021.

During September, the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) initiated a project in Ladakh for collection of wind data. Six wind masts have been transported to the region after the completion of site visits. Installation will be carried out after the receipt of no objection certificates for land. A team of the MNRE officers also visited Leh to expedite identification of land for setting up solar power projects.