5 States permitted to borrow additional Rs 16,700 crore

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
The Centre, on Sunday, granted permission for additional borrowing of over ₹16,700 crore to 5 States on account of completing stipulated citizen centric reforms. These States are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India had on May 17 enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 per cent of their GSDP (Gross State Domestic Products).
Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen centric reforms by the States. The four citizen centric areas for reforms identified were - Implementation of ‘One Nation. One Ration Card’ system, ‘Ease of doing business’ reform, Urban Local body/utility reforms and Power Sector reforms.
So far, 10 States have implemented the ‘One Nation. One Ration Card’ system, five States have done ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms, and two States have done local body reforms.
It is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the State economy. Therefore, the government of India had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to States who undertake the reforms to facilitate the ease of doing business.
The reforms stipulated in this category include the completion of first assessment of ‘District Level Business Reform Action Plan’ and the elimination of the requirements of renewal of registration certificates/approvals/licences obtained by businesses for various activities under various acts.
These acts are The Shops & Establishment Act, The Contracts Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, The Factories Act, 1948, The Legal Metrology Act, The Inter State Migrant Workmen (RE&CS) Act, 1979.
Drug Manufacturing/ Selling/ Storage License and Trade License issued by the Municipal Corporations.
The reform also talks about implementation of computerised central random inspection system under the Acts, wherein allocation of inspectors is done centrally, the same inspector is not assigned to the same unit in subsequent years, prior inspection notice is provided to the business owner, and inspection report is uploaded within 48 hours of inspection.
This includes the inspection under, the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Shops and Establishments Act, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, the Factories Act, 1948, the Boilers Act, 1923, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Rules
Centre has also a scheme of ‘Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’ for States completing three out of four reforms.
This scheme has total outlay of ₹2,000 crore. States have also been granted more time to undertake reforms. Now, if the recommendation from the nodal Ministry concerned regarding implementation of the reform is received by 15th February, 2020, the State will be eligible for reform linked benefits.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...