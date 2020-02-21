We need managers’ help to roll out schemes in rural areas: Goyal

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
During the 64th Foundation Day of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Commerce and Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Indian economy is on course to achieve the $5-trillion mark in the next five years.
“India has a rich pool of management talent and millions of people have devoted their life serving the nation, corporations, businesses and serving the government,” he added.
BusinessLine columnist and Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, Harish Bhat, on Friday was felicitated by AIMA for management writing. He received the AIMA-Dr Ram Tarneja Award for Best Article in ‘Indian Management’ journal.
“The stories need to be told about India’s legendary managers and leaders and I am trying to do that,” said Bhat.
Goyal also presented the AIMA Life Time Achievement in Management Award to S Ramadorai, former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ex-Chairman National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).
Ramadorai said that he had drawn inspiration from values and ethos of the Tata Group during the after his corporate career. “By giving back to the society, one evolves as a person,” he said.
Goyal sought help of India’s working and retired managers in implementing the government’s schemes in villages. The Minister has asked AIMA to initiate task of connecting retired managers to the Indian industry, especially start-ups and MSMEs. He said that the last-mile delivery of public services is a challenge and managers could adopt their villages to transform those.
Amul’s (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) Managing Director, RS Sodhi received the AIMA Public Service Excellence Award for his work in expanding the network of Gujarat’s milk cooperatives and increasing farmers’ incomes.
Sodhi thanked the 3.6 million milk producers of Gujarat for giving him an opportunity and he also credited Verghese Kurien for mentoring him. “Amul is a business model for the developing world,” he said.
