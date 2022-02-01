₹6,000-crore RAMP programme, a boost for MSME sector

In a bid to make the MSME sector more competitive, the Centre on Tuesday said it will be rolling out the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of ₹6,000 crore over five years.

It also said that Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme will be revamped with a required infusion of funds and will facilitate additional credit of ₹2-lakh crore for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) and expand employment opportunities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended up to March 2023. Given the hospitality and related services are yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of business, the scheme’s guarantee cover will be expanded by ₹50,000 crore to a total cover of ₹5-lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related enterprises, she added.

To address burning issues

Animesh Saxena, President, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), said, “The rolling out of the RAMP programme will help address many of the burning issues of MSMEs like delays in payment and access to credit.”

He added that the government’s decision to replace bank guarantees with surety bonds in government procurements, that will be issued by insurance companies, will free up the tied up working capital of MSMEs.

Raju Kumar, Tax Partner at EY India, said, “Extension of ECLGS up to March 2023 and expansion of guarantee cover by ₹50,000 crore for the benefit of hospitality and related services is expected to boost MSME performance. The RAMP programme will infuse competitiveness and expand employment opportunities.”

FICCI, President, Sanjeev Mehta, said the subsequent waves of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a debilitating impact on the MSME sector and the contact intensive industries.

”By extending the ECLGS for one more year and allocating an additional ₹50,000 crore for the hospitality sector, the government has provided the much-needed relief that was sought by industry. We are also encouraged to see that the CGTMSE Scheme will be revamped with an additional infusion of funds. A review of the CGTMSE scheme could improve cash-flow based lending by banks, to enable more MSMEs to get access to formal credit without collateral,” he added.

Experts said that the government’s move to inter-link Udyam, e-SHRAM, NCS and ASEEM portals, that will provide G2C, B2C, B2B services will help in MSME sector formalisation and growth.