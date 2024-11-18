The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) received a total of 6.2 lakh applications and the window for the registration of young applicants closed on November 15, said official sources.

Under PMIS, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting employability among Indian youth, more than 1.25 lakh internship opportunities are available in 25 sectors across 745 districts.

Between November 15 and 25, the offers and the applications will be matched and a shortlist would be prepared, sources said.

By December 1, the selected candidate will be given joining orders and they would have to report for internship with their respective organisations by December 2.

PMIS allowed youth to apply for up to 5 internships in their own State or any other State.

The response to the Prime Minister Internship Scheme has been overwhelmingly positive, with a diverse range of industries eager to engage young talent and shape the future workforce.

Already 280 companies have onboarded to the dedicated portal—www.pminternship.mca.gov.in— and offered 1.28 lakh internship opportunities under the scheme.

Corporate registration

The window for corporate registration under the scheme closed on October 20.

The pilot scheme under PMIS was launched on October 3 for corporates to onboard and register their internship opportunities. The window was opened on October 12 for the registration of youngsters.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is administering the PMIS, which was announced in this year’s union budget. The PMIS was launched to address the growing need for employable skills and industry readiness among India’s youth.

The government has set aside ₹800 crore for the pilot scheme, which aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in FY25.

MCA has set December 2 as target date by which the 1.25 lakh internships would be provided under the pilot project.

Youth aged 21-24 and who have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, diploma or graduates are eligible to avail the benefits under the scheme.

Top 500 corporates by CSR spend (average of last three financial years) have been allowed to participate in the scheme and offer internship opportunities to youth.

PMIS is aimed at providing young Indians with practical industry experience and enhancing their employability.

PMIS seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by offering internship opportunities across diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, finance, retail, healthcare, and more.

Some of the top corporates who have offered internship opportunities to youth include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro , Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Max Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance, Shriram Finance and Jubilant Foodworks.

The sectors where one has seen maximum number of internship opportunities are Oil Gas & Energy, automotive , travel and hospitality, banking and financial services and metals and mining.

The other key sectors that saw internship opportunities posted by corporates are manufacturing & industrial, infrastructure and construction, IT and software development, FMCG and telecom.

The PMIS directly aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” an India that is prosperous, advanced, and equipped to face future challenges.

PMIS Benefits

Under the PMIS, there will be an allowance of ₹5000 per month and ₹ 6000 as a one-time grant.

MCA has recently stipulated that internship aspirants looking to avail benefits of PM Internship Scheme need to possess Aadhar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit