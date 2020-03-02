6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-February

As many as 6.35 crore income tax returns have been filed electronically till mid February this fiscal, up from 6.28 crore in 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the number of assessees filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has consistently increased during the last three years as well as in the current year. He said 5.18 crore ITRs were e-filed in Assessment Year 2016-17, 5.32 crore in 2017-18, 6.28 crore in 2018-19 and 6.35 crore in 2019-20 (up to February 15, 2020).