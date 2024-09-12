Nearly 71per cent indicated their intend to shop online this festive season, thus, underscoring the consumer confidence and willingness to shop, according to a report by by Ipsos Research Private Ltd, commissioned by Amazon India.

The report highlighted nearly half of respondents who intend to shop online, stated they would spend more on online festive shopping compared to last year. This trend cuts across metros (55per cent) and tier-2 cities (43per cent in cities with 10-40 lakh population).

“The months leading up to the festivities are significant as many major shopping explorations and purchase decisions occur during this time. This period also presents an opportunity for us to delight customers with vast selection, great value coupled with highly trusted and seamless shopping experience which reflects evolving customer preferences,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Category Leadership, Amazon India.

The report noted that convenience emerges as a major driver, with 76per cent appreciating the ability to shop remotely anytime, anywhere. Speedy delivery at scale (74per cent), trust online shopping events to provide genuine/original products (75per cent), affordable payment options like no-cost EMI (75per cent) are some other key factors which make customers shop online during the festive season.

Customers prefer buying electronic products from a place they trust, and as per the study more than half of the respondents indicated Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination for buying consumer electronic products like TV, laptops, tablets, PCs, computer accessories and others.