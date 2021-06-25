72% of payments happen digitally for MSMEs vs 28% cash: Report

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Small businesses are increasingly adopting digital tools in response to the pandemic with digital payments witnessing a significant rise according to the findings of the second edition of the MSME survey by Bluehost.
According to the survey, the adoption of digital payments has been the most notable among customers of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the past year with 72 per cent of payments happening through digital mode today as compared to cash (28 per cent).
The report further added the increased use of digital tools by MSMEs. 80 per cent of MSMEs surveyed that had a domain name have a business website out of which 19 per cent started a website after the pandemic.
The primary reasons cited by the businesses for having a professional website include presenting a professional front (63 per cent), promote their brand (62 per cent), and acquire new customers (55 per cent).
A majority of the MSMEs surveyed claimed to have created a website on their own (66 per cent), while the remaining (34 per cent) have outsourced it to a web agency/ freelancer.
However, a majority (58 per cent) of those who took the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) approach to set up their website say that they will still need some guidance to set up their website.
Also read: HDFC Bank creates Digital and Enterprise factories to roll-out new digital products
For 60 per cent of MSMEs, digital modes of doing business are now acknowledged as being more successful avenues to conduct business and interact with customers. MSMEs adopted video conferencing (36 per cent), social chat (28 per cent), and listed their business on online marketplaces (23 per cent) to further boost online presence.
MSME’s surveyed showed a willingness to continue investing in digital tools in 2021 to grow their business. A majority of MSMEs plan to invest in social media marketing (55 per cent), Search Engine Optimization (51 per cent), and custom apps (47 per cent).
Despite the uncertainty and challenges of Covid-19, MSMEs continue to showcase resilience, the report said.
While 36 per cent of all MSMEs surveyed said that they were doing fine (17 per cent of them doing well), 64 per cent cite that their businesses are not doing as well as 12 months ago. This was owing primarily to financial constraints (58 per cent). Despite this, 58 per cent of MSMEs are optimistic of recovery and are confident of surviving the impact of the Covid-19 second wave.
“Many small businesses have experienced an accelerated digital transformation this past year, and they are now exposed to an array of tools that can help them grow and promote their businesses further. The use of digital technologies such as websites, digital payments and e-commerce have helped small businesses cope with social distancing measures and ensure business continuity”, said Manish Dalal, Managing Director of Bluehost India.
Bluehost had conducted the survey over the first two weeks of June 2021 with 400 MSMEs in the segments of retail, educational services, technology services, independent bloggers, consultant, advertising & marketing, travel and finance.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...