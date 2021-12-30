75% Kisan Rails operated in Maharashtra

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 7, 2020 flagged off the country’s first Kisan Rail train from Deolali in Nashik (Maharashtra) to Danapur in Bihar. Since then farmers of Maharashtra have reaped maximum benefits of the rail services. The Indian Railways has operated approximately 1,642 Kisan Rail services out of which 75 per cent of services operated in Maharashtra.

The government introduced Kisan Rail trains to enable speedy movement of perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery, and dairy products from the production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions. This service enables farmers to utilise the vast railway network to gain access to distant, bigger, and more lucrative markets.

According to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, since the launch of the first Kisan Rail service up to November 28, 2021, Indian Railways has operated approximately 1,642 Kisan Rails. Out of these 1,239 services are operated in Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh operated 126 (8 per cent) Kisan Rail services followed by Madhya Pradesh (56 services), Gujarat and Telangana (48 services each), Karnataka (45 services), West Bengal (40 services) and Uttar Pradesh (36 services). Only two Kisan Rails operated in Punjab during this period and one train each in Assam and Tripura.

According to the Ministry, the total revenue generated from Kisan rail services across India since the start of these services is approximately ₹220 crore. Kisan Rails have transported over 5.4 lakh tonnes of perishables including onion, banana, potato, garlic, pomegranate, oranges, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and other fruits and vegetables.

In Maharashtra, Kisan Rail services have been operating from Devlali, Sangola, Aurangabad, Kherwadi, Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nagarsol and Yeola stations.

Kisan Rail Operations

The Kisan Rail operations are based on the concept of multi-commodity, multi consignor, multi consignee, and multi stoppages. There is no minimum limit on the quantity that can be booked, enabling small farmers to reach bigger and distant markets. The potential circuits for the movement of vegetables, fruits, and other perishables are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture, States, local bodies, agencies, and mandis. Based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services.