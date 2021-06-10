₹8,000-cr quantum tech fund set for launch by August

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The ₹8,000-crore quantum technologies fund announced by the Budget in February 2020 is expected to be launched by August.
Senior officials in the Department of Science and Technology told BusinessLine that the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NM-QTA) is under process for final approvals as the overall integrated roadmap for the mission involves several Ministries.
Over the past year, the launch date has been pushed back citing Covid troubles, pending approval for its detailed project report outlining the mission statement and other budgetary approvals.
The latest updates regarding NM-QTA on the DST website state that as of March 2021, action points on budget sourcing were still awaiting approval from the Department of Expenditure.
When connected, KR Murali, Scientist-G & Head, Frontier & Futuristic Technologies Division, DST, told BusinessLine that “NM-QTA is under process for final approvals as the overall integrated roadmap for the Mission involving several Ministries — MeitY, DRDO, ISRO, CSIR, etc is being finalised. However, DST has already initiated R&D projects under a scheme called Quantum Enabled Science & Technology at a total cost of ₹182 crore for three years and in addition, also established a Quantum Technology Innovation Hub at IISER Pune at a total cost of ₹170 crore for five years. All these activities will be subsumed into NM-QTA Mission after it is formally launched.”
When asked about the delay, he added “The Mission involves capturing the vision and aspirations of various stakeholders which takes time in a new area. Now, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready, and accordingly the mission approval process has been initiated.”
The DST contends that the five-year timeline that was previously promised for the Mission will commence only once the approval process is complete. The project aims to focus on four key areas — quantum communication, quantum simulation, quantum computation and quantum sensing and meteorology.
According to Anil Prabhakar, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, who is leading the Institute’s collaborations in quantum technology with IBM, “The funding is expected to drive innovation in both science and technology, improve manpower training and encourage a start-up ecosystem in quantum science & technology.”
Insiders in the quantum computing start-up ecosystem, however, contend that the focus in granting funds is generally towards research and development rather than at the start-up/enterprise level.
Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, and CEO of quantum computing start-up QpiAI, said: “Delay in the approval of the mission will not affect much, as long as funds are getting deployed effectively to enable quantum computing technology in India. Funds should be given to both high-quality start-ups and academia. It should not be limited to either one of them.”
According to Abhishek Chopra, Founder & CEO of BosonQ Psi, a quantum computing SaaS-based enterprise, funding from the government for burgeoning quantum technologies start-ups is necessary.
“At the moment investor interest in quantum technologies, especially quantum computing is extremely limited. In this scenario, it becomes hard for start-ups to invest into core R&D and hire the immense tech talent that India has to offer,” Chopra said, adding that investment into quantum technologies in India is necessary.
Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said quantum has the potential to disrupt how we think about computing and to solve some of the toughest challenges the world faces today, whether in agriculture, healthcare or climate change.
“For India to leverage the full potential of quantum computing, we need to accelerate R&D, technology development, skilling, and invest in building a strong industry ecosystem in the country.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...