82.33 per cent working professionals seek Government jobs: Report

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has transformed the job scenario in India, leaving millions with job uncertainty or worse without jobs.

This has led to a salient increase in the demand for government jobs with 82.33 per cent professionals opting for government jobs due to the higher job security, followed by salary and other perks.

The study has been carried by Adda247, test preparation platform for competitive Government tests, JEE, NEET and Defense examination, on the ‘State of Government Jobs during the pandemic’

The study highlighted the major changes witnessed in the employment preference of the people dwelling in urban areas in the wake of the virulent pandemic.

The study was conducted across India which revealed that the highest demand for government jobs was witnessed in Delhi at 11.04 per cent, while the second-highest margin of 11.03 per cent was observed in the non-metro city of Patna.

This illustrates the heightened demand for government jobs owing to the higher job security that they provide. It also indicates the technological empowerment and social awareness rising in non-metro cities.

The metro cities as a collective whole recorded only about 34 per cent of the demand while the non-metro cities garnered 66 per cent.

This reflects the massive migration of professionals who were working in the metropolitan hubs but had to return to their hometowns once the pandemic struck.

The remarkably high demand figures seen in the non-metropolitan cities due to the imminent migration is a testimony to the fact that government jobs are truly considered more secure than the private ones.

Commenting on the revelations of the study, Anil Nagar, CEO and Co-Founder, Adda247 said in the official release, “The lockdown proved to be a dire period for the working class as countless workers and professionals witnessed pay-cuts or even worse, job-slashes. There were others who lived in the imminent fear of the post-lockdown job termination. With naturally the private corporate sector unfolding as a source of mental duress for a sizeable portion of people.”

He added, “As more and more individuals became inclined towards securing government jobs and positions due to the heightened job security, stability and the various incentives that they offer, the study indicated that the non-metro cities and tier-2 and tier-3 towns observed a much greater demand for government jobs than their metropolitan compatriots.”

“The single most crucial reason behind this substantial shift was the massive migration of the masses from their urban work-centers back towards their rural hometowns,” he said.