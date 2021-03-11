85% of women felt it was more challenging for them to WFH: Survey

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
SCIKEY Market Network, a digital marketplace for business, conducted a survey report that revealed 61 per cent of women felt that work-life balance during the pandemic was much more challenging for women than the men in their house.
The report noted that 85 per cent of women felt that it was challenging for them to work from home. While 81 per cent believed that it was difficult to draw a boundary between personal and professional life.
During this hustle, only 24 per cent of women said that they were able to find time for themselves amidst this chaos. While only 21 per cent said that they would like to work from home if given a choice in the future. 48 per cent felt that the choice of the workplace should be an option.
The survey stated that 61 per cent of women responded that they were conflicted between meeting the demands of home and demands of the family during the pandemic.
Gender equality at workplace
When asked about the organisational support during the pandemic, 36 per cent of women responded that their organisations were very cooperative during these times. 27 per cent responded that they received no cooperation from their organisations whatsoever.
On the other hand, 21 per cent of women said they were provided with WFH as support from the organisation. Only 8 per cent said they were getting support for hardware & the internet.
The survey also added that 65 per cent of surveyed women expected flexible or reduced working hours as an incentive from their organisations, considering the juggling of roles at home.
It further stated that 88 per cent of women felt that their overall work stress shot up during the pandemic.
For the survey, SCIKEY has gathered data from a pool of 2,500 women professionals from India from different sectors, including IT & IT services, finance, edtech, human resource, marketing, among others.
