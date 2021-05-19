A healing touch from corporates during Covid times

The second Covid-19 wave, which has been taking a heavy toll on lives and livelihoods, has prompted organisations to step up their act and introduce a series of measures to help free employees from the fears, stresses and strains associated with it.

BankBazaar has expanded the definition of bereavement leave to include the passing of friends, colleagues and other people who have been a part of its 1,000-plus employees’ lives.

Gesture of sensitivity

“For any organisation, no matter the size and type, this is the time to focus on the mental health of the people who form its bedrock. Regardless of whether Covid-19 was the actual cause of death of their loved one, the pandemic has been traumatic for those who are bereaved and grieving.

Many of us who have lost someone during the pandemic may not have had the opportunity to say good-bye or be present with them during their last moments. Expanding the scope of bereavement leave is an acknowledgement from the organisation of the loss, and an endorsement that the emotional well-being of an employee is important. Second, it validates the grief we feel and empowers us to deal with it, ” said Sriram V, CHRO at BankBazaar.com.

Special leave

Pepperfry has introduced special leave for its 500-plus employees, who can take up to three months of paid leave for any medical exigencies they or their immediate family members face.

“Realising that people have to attend to household chores, we have cut down meeting time to 11 am to 6 pm and introduced a ‘Silent Hour’ everyday between 1 and 2 pm where no one can call any one or receive phone calls, and employees can enjoy a hot lunch with their family without any interruptions. We are also offering a fully paid, one-month sabbatical for employees who have worked for three years at Pepperfry,” said Aditi Pareek, Head of HR at Pepperfry.

Insurance, helpline

Scaler has insured its 350-plus employees for Covid – ₹5 lakh per employee – who are entitled to indefinite paid leave if they or their family members contract the virus. The edtech start-up has also launched a paid mentorship service to anyone from an engineering background, who will be career-counselled by top industry leaders for donations ranging upwards of ₹500 per session, the entire proceeds of which will be donated to organisations working for Covid relief activities.

Zolostays has opened a Covid-19 helpline for its employees in need of medical assistance, medicines, plasma, oxygen cylinders, oximeters and tele-consultation. The leadership team has put in place a vaccination drive for its 500-plus employees across 10 cities.

Lessons for the world

To show solidarity and support to students in Tier 2,3,4 towns during these hard times, Vidyakul is making 80 per cent of its vernacular educational content free to use, and is running awareness campaigns for students to safeguard themselves and their families.

The edtech start-up has decided to bear all the expenses of its 50-plus tutors and 25-plus staff for vaccines, food, medical bills and travel. In recognition of the efforts and sacrifices of frontline health workers who cannot spare much time for their children, Bambinos.live is running a free summer camp of extra-curricular courses such as dance, fitness, personality development, art, drama and music for a month for their children in the 4-15 years age group