‘A series of medium-sized packages, calibrated approach needed to revive the economy’

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
The Centre is aware of the economic disruptions that happened due to coronavirus and a subsequent lockdown. Rather than one big-bang package, there could be a “series of medium sized packages”, said Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to the Union Ministry of Finance.
According to him, the Centre has taken a different approach, as compared to other countries, and responses will be “calibrated” step-by-step.
He was addressing members of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, via video conferencing, on Tuesday. India, Sanyal maintained, has shown its administrative capabilities by enforcing a lockdown “in a country of over one billion people”. There may be some “fuss here and there”; but “overall” the country pulled it off”. This has also signalled that India’s decision-making may be different than what others expect, if required. The Centre was also willing to stand out for the sake of national interest.
Sanyal referred to India’s unwillingness to sign the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and OBOR (One Belt One Road) as classic examples of how it remains clear on a stand that focuses on protecting its domestic industries. The time, he maintained, was right for “big structural changes”.
Acknowledging that there was a liquidity crises in the system, specially with reference to availability of working capital, Sanyal said banks were indeed “not lending” at levels they should and this despite the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India.
NBFCs are also facing cash crunch and “the credit market has to get moving”. It is very unlikely that a step-by-step approach would come in handy in such a case. “There is a serious problem of liquidity and payments. Tax refunds should speed up,” he said.
India will have to look at the supply chain space while reducing dependence on imported inputs. Admitting that “import substitution models have failed in the past”, he reiterated that import substitution models need not mean return of the “licensing-raaj”.
As India prepares to assert itself in the global supply chain, State governments have to play a critical role in such a mechanism with issues such as land availability, electricity connection and other crucial factors required for drawing industries. He cited the recent example of Uttar Pradesh which is offering incentives to companies looking to shift their bases from China.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...