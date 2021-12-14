ADB cuts India’s FY22 growth forecast to 9.7%

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered the growth projection for India by 30 basis points to 9.7 per cent. It had earlier forecasted 10 per cent growth rate for the current fiscal.

ADB’s projection is slightly higher than RBI’s and S&P’s projection of 9.5 per cent. Many agencies have projected the growth rate between 8.7 and 9 per cent. However, the Finance Ministry is hopeful of achieving a double digit growth during the fiscal.

Talking about India in supplement to its Asian Development Outlook, ADB feels supply chain factors such as chip shortages and rising semiconductor prices will continue to suppress economic growth, as reflected in double-digit contraction in motor vehicle sales in October and in e-way bills in November. “Notwithstanding this slowdown towards the end of Q2, the Indian economy is expected to rebound strongly in 2021-22 as a whole, albeit marginally slower than expected in the update, and grow by 9.7 per cent,” it said.

Further, it mentioned that new Covid-19 cases remain at about 11,000 a day as of end-November, but the government aimed to have vaccinated the entire population with at least one dose by the first week of December. “In 2022, growth is still expected to moderate to 7.5 per cent as domestic demand normalises,” it said.

Growth moderation

The supplement said that a strong 20.1 per cent growth rebound in Q1 of fiscal year 2021 (FY2021, ending March 31, 2022)was followed by a growth moderation to 8.4 per cent in Q2, marginally below expectations as chip shortage hindered the production and sale of automobiles and many electronic goods. GDP growth nevertheless remained strong, driven by growth in private consumption at 8.6 per cent and in investment at 17.2 per cent.

ADB noted that in terms of supply, growth was broad-based and driven by strong expansion in services, particularly public administration and defense, and in mining. Agriculture remained resilient at 4.5 per cent growth, while manufacturing growth moderated to 5.5 per cent, it said. ADB said that in the first 7 months of FY2021, inflation averaged 5.2 cent, but some pressure is expected to build as chip shortages drive up semiconductor prices. The projection for the whole year has been increased marginally to 5.6 per cent.