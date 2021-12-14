ADB cuts India’s FY22 growth forecast to 9.7%

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered the growth projection for India by 30 basis points to 9.7 per cent. It had earlier forecasted 10 per cent growth rate for the current fiscal.
ADB’s projection is slightly higher than RBI’s and S&P’s projection of 9.5 per cent. Many agencies have projected the growth rate between 8.7 and 9 per cent. However, the Finance Ministry is hopeful of achieving a double digit growth during the fiscal.
Talking about India in supplement to its Asian Development Outlook, ADB feels supply chain factors such as chip shortages and rising semiconductor prices will continue to suppress economic growth, as reflected in double-digit contraction in motor vehicle sales in October and in e-way bills in November. “Notwithstanding this slowdown towards the end of Q2, the Indian economy is expected to rebound strongly in 2021-22 as a whole, albeit marginally slower than expected in the update, and grow by 9.7 per cent,” it said.
Further, it mentioned that new Covid-19 cases remain at about 11,000 a day as of end-November, but the government aimed to have vaccinated the entire population with at least one dose by the first week of December. “In 2022, growth is still expected to moderate to 7.5 per cent as domestic demand normalises,” it said.
The supplement said that a strong 20.1 per cent growth rebound in Q1 of fiscal year 2021 (FY2021, ending March 31, 2022)was followed by a growth moderation to 8.4 per cent in Q2, marginally below expectations as chip shortage hindered the production and sale of automobiles and many electronic goods. GDP growth nevertheless remained strong, driven by growth in private consumption at 8.6 per cent and in investment at 17.2 per cent.
ADB noted that in terms of supply, growth was broad-based and driven by strong expansion in services, particularly public administration and defense, and in mining. Agriculture remained resilient at 4.5 per cent growth, while manufacturing growth moderated to 5.5 per cent, it said. ADB said that in the first 7 months of FY2021, inflation averaged 5.2 cent, but some pressure is expected to build as chip shortages drive up semiconductor prices. The projection for the whole year has been increased marginally to 5.6 per cent.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...