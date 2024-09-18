With advance tax collection grew by over 22 per cent, the Income Tax Department collected over 45 per cent of the budget estimate for direct taxes during the period April 1 to September 17, government data released on Wednesday showed. With this, the government is hopeful of meeting tax collection target or even exceeding that.

Though the department has not mentioned any reason for the growth in the tax collection, but it is believed that along with ease of compliance and lower tax rates under new tax regime along with rise in income pushed the growth in net direct tax (gross collection minus refund) collection to over 16 per cent. The government estimates to collect over ₹22 lakh crore through direct taxes and it managed to get around ₹10 lakh crore in little over five and half months.

Direct taxes include Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income tax (PIT). PIT also includes Securities Transaction Tax (STT). During the period under consideration, growth in PIT continued to outpace growth in CIT. While PIT grew by around 19 per cent, CIT collection recorded a rise of over 10 per cent. Lower growth in CIT may cause some worry in the government as it reflects profitability.

Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner with Deloitte India, says personal income tax continues to show strong growth and is pulling ahead of corporate income tax – a continuing trend over the last 2 years. “Advance tax also shows strong growth over the previous year indicating the inherent strength and growth of the economy,” he said.

Tax mop-up

Under the period under consideration, advance tax collection post second instalment rose to over ₹4.36 lakh crore from ₹3.55 lakh crore, a growth of 22.6 per cent. Here, while CIT surged by 39 per cent, PIT recorded a growth of over 18 per cent.

IT Department also highlighted net collection grew even after strong rise in refund. Data showed that over ₹2.05 lakh crore of refund given during April 1 and September 17 as against over ₹1.31 lakh crore of corresponding period of last fiscal, a growth of 56 per cent.

