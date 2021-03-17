Advance tax collections for corporate tax, income tax turn positive

Advance tax collections for both corporate tax and income tax have turned positive at the end of fourth instalment, which was to be paid on March 15. Also, shortfall in net direct collection has come down to 4 per cent now as against 9 per cent in January and around 13 per cent after payment of third instalment of advance tax on December 15.

Giving updated figure of advance tax collection, a senior Finance Ministry official said that advance tax collections for corporate tax saw an increase of 8.5 per cent on yearly basis. Similarly, for income tax, advance tax collection is now showing an increase of 2.3 per cent. “Overall outlook is positive. Increase in advance tax for advance tax collection implies that corporate earnings have improved significantly,” the official said.

Advance tax is paid by those who have tax liability of ₹10,000 or more in a financial year. It is paid by both the salaried and businesses. One can pay the advance tax in four instalments by the 15th day of June, September, December and March. On or before June 15, 15 per cent of advance tax is payable. By September 15, it should be 45 per cent of payment less amount already paid. By December 15, it will be 75 per cent of advance tax less already paid and balance amount by March 15. Non-payment of advance tax will invite interest.

Revised estimate

The government earlier set a target of ₹6.81 lakh crore for corporate tax during the FY 2020-21 which has been revised to ₹ 4.46 lakh crore. For income tax, budget estimate was ₹6.38 lakh crore, but now in the revised estimate, this amount has come down to ₹4.59 lakh crore. The government is hopeful of exceeding the revised estimate during current fiscal.

Latest data shows shortfall in gross collection at a little over one per cent while for net collection, it is 4 per cent after adjusting the refund.

Direct Tax

(Amount in ₹ Crore/data year till date)

Overall Tax Collection Segment Wise Tax Collection 2019-20 2020-21 % Change 2019-20 2020-21 % Change Gross 11,34,707 11,20,638 (-)1.2 Corporate Tax – Advance 3,31,562 3,59,753 8.5 Refund 1,78,156 2,02,208 13.5 Corporate Tax- TDS 1,83,063 1,87,047 2.2 Net 9,56,550 9,18,430 (-) 4 Income Tax – Advance 1,08,712 1,11,224 2.3 Income Tax - TDS 3,00,566 3,06,321 1.9

Source: Government Official