AEPC eyes 40% growth in apparel exports in FY21 led by medical textiles

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) expects apparel exports from India to grow by about 40 per cent this fiscal, supported by new medical textiles.

Addressing the 41st AGM of the Council through video conference, Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC, said: “We are working with a target to achieve a 40 per cent increase in apparel exports this financial year with a major focus on new medical textiles. This will take our total apparel exports to about $22 billion in 2020-21 from $15.4 billion in 2019-20.”

He highlighted Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani’s several bold and pragmatic initiatives, including facilitation of the apparel industry’s foray into the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), making India the second largest producer of medical textiles within a short span of a few months since the outbreak of coronavirus.

While recognising medical textiles as a new source of business for the apparel industry and forex earner for India, now that the government has lifted the export ban on many of the PPE items, Sakthivel urged members to get into Man Made Fibre (MMF) based garments in a big way, going by the global demand pattern.

“The need of the hour is to quickly engage in product diversification into MMF. We plan to sign MoUs with a number of MMF manufacturers, including Reliance Industries Ltd, to improve the sector. MMF is the key to increasing India’s textile exports to the global market,” he said

R&D centre

As there is a need to improve design and processing, AEPC is setting up a dedicated R&D centre at its head office in Apparel House, Gurugram for facilitating R&D activities into the various fibre base, technologies, processing and sample development.

Lauding Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal’s announcement on India’s readiness to sign the initial limited trade package with America, Sakthivel said the trading atmosphere in the US is looking good and there are positive sentiments for engaging with India as a reliable partner in the global value chain.

AEPC has already requested the government for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US and this initial limited trade package could be a precursor for the much-desired bilateral FTA.

Besides, the AEPC has requested the government to thoroughly review all the existing trade pacts with the EU, UK, US, Australia and Canada to remove the disadvantages. FTA with the US, the UK and EU along with CEPA with Australia and Canada can help double apparel exports in three years, Sakthivel said.