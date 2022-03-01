After a blip in Jan, EV sales get a charge up in February

Boom in electric vehicles (EV) sales resumed in February after a blip in January. The total registered EV sales for the first two months of 2022 have surpassed the one lakh mark with February registering the highest-ever monthly volumes.

In the calendar year 2021, the total registered EV volumes stood at 3.13 lakh units (all segments put together).

For February 2022, total registered EV volumes (including all segments) stood at 53,929 units, the highest-ever monthly sales. In January 2022, total EV sales were at 48,160, while in February 2021, total sales were at 19,119 units, according to official data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Govt SOPS

Over the past few months EV sales have been on the rise supported by government sops, growing awareness in urban locations as also due to high petrol prices. In December 2021, total sales crossed the 50,000 mark. But January 2022 saw a blip due to the impact of the Omicron-induced third wave. Now, the monthly registered EV volumes have surpassed the 50,000 mark again in February.

The ongoing EV sales momentum is presently driven by the two-wheeler segment as the adoption of electric two-wheelers have seen a northward movement supported by improving charging infrastructure and numerous new launches in the market, sparking some excitement in this segment.

While final registered electric two-wheeler sales data for February 2022 is awaited, it is likely to be the highest-ever number with total volumes estimated at 30,000 plus units for the month. According to available data, the top 10 electric two-wheelers themselves have sold more than 27,000 units.

“The EV market continues to see growing demand, which the supply side is unable to keep pace with. We sold 2042 scooters in February, delivering a fraction of our pending pre-order pipeline. We are actively working with our supplier partners to reduce the demand-supply gap, and are hopeful that things will begin to turn around over the next 2-3 months,” said Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Hero Electric remains the largest player and its electric two-wheeler registrations in February 2022 stood at 7356 units, followed by Okinawa at 5923 units and Ampere Vehicles at 4301 units.

“Adoption of electric two-wheelers has been strong — a trend that’s likely to continue — due to better cost economics, availability of multiple models, and feasibility of home-charging options. Electric scooters are expected to comprise a majority of sales because of the availability of multiple models and lower TCO (total cost of ownership). The penetration of electric two-wheelers is expected to rise from about 2% in FY21 to 10-15% by FY26, says rating agency CRISIL.

Tata Motors remains the big driver of electric car sales in the country and the company said its car sales stood at 2846 units in February 2022 as compared to 492 units in February 2021.

As the third wave infections have been receding, last-mile transport is expected to assume importance as offices are opening up across the country. As a result, electric three-wheeler sales are also expected to gather momentum in the coming months.