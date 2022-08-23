After Covid disruptions, Malaysia gears up to receive Indian travellers 

Malaysia has geared up to receive Indian tourists after a two year restrictions created by the Covid pandemic.

Malaysian Deputy Minister of Tourism, Datuk Seri Santhara told reporters that fully vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free travel and are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on arrival Covid-19 tests.

He was in Kochi as part of a road show organised with Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) across four cities in the country.

India remains and has been one of the top market sources for Malaysia and has contributed 735,309 arrivals (+22 per cent) in 2019. Apart from the objective to instil confidence among Indians to feel safe to visit Malaysia once again, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to steer the tourism sector and return even stronger.

“This is the right time to be back in India, and planning for this road show is very opportune. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders, he said. Foreseeing a rise in the number of tourists from Kerala, Malaysia is keen to increase the number of flights from the State, he said adding that his country is looking at five million tourists by the end of this year and of this, two million are from India.

Currently, Malaysian eVisa can be applied online and more than 14,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, Air Asia, IndiGo and Air India Express.