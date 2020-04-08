After TN sops, medical equipment companies line up to set up shop in State

About half a dozen medical equipment manufacturers have evinced interest to set up shop in Tamil Nadu.

This comes days after the State government came out with a new package of incentives to promote manufacturing of Covid-19 related medical equipment and drugs in Tamil Nadu.

The companies — that include Sri Healthcare, Imaging Products (India) Ltd, Veenus, Sri Raaja Rajeshwari Lifecare, Air Liquide and among others — are keen on setting up production units by availing the incentives offered by the State government, according to an official statement.

However, investment and other details on products and equipment are awaited.

As per its request, Sri Healthcare has been given land immediately in Thandarai SIDCO Industrial park near Chennai to commence its work.

The government has again reiterated that prospective investors could commence their activities to build the manufacturing units and related activities without any prior approval. They can inform the government after the commencement of production.

Last week, the State government announced some special sops such as capital subsidy, duty waivers etc for the manufacture of equipment and drugs such as ventilators, PPE kits, N-95 masks, multipara monitors, anti-malarial and anti-viral drugs.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has been preparing a list of medical equipment companies, distributors and others in order to procure necessary equipment in a hassle-free manner not just by its own State, but also by other State governments.

It has also created a portal, www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in, to facilitate registration of details by producers and vendors. More than 100 companies have registered on this portal.