10,000-yr-old chickpea gets a genomic leg up

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The humble chickpea or chana, one of the first few crops brought into the agriculture fold about 10,000 years ago, has just got a genomic leg up. A global consortium of scientists have traced its origin to the Fertile Crescent area (the Middle-East) and sequenced 29,870 genes from 3,366 chickpea lines drawn from over 60 countries.
“This sequencing would mean a lot for both chickpea farmers and consumers. It could mean development of high-yielding and climate resilient chickpea varieties,” Rajeev Varshney, a Research Program Director at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Troipcs (ICRISAT), told BusinessLine.
Besides capturing the roots of chickpea, the scientists have traced how this crop fanned out to different parts of the world from its place of origin. The Hyderbad-based institute has led the global study in which scientists from 41 organisations participated. The findings of the study are being published in the science magazine Nature. “This is the biggest pile of sequencing for any plant. This puts chickpea among the small group of crops with such an extensive genome map. This would go a long way in improving the yields and productivity of chickpea, which is a key source of protein for crores of people in India and other countries,” he said.
While one path took it to South Asia and East Africa, the other took it to the Mediterranean region as well as to the Black Sea and Central Asia,” he said.
The new study sequenced 3,171 cultivated accessions and 195 wild accessions of chickpea that are conserved in multiple gene banks. “The demand for chickpea is set to increase in the coming years as the world’s population rises. Research like this is the need of the hour to help major producing countries like India boost crop production while making crops climate-resilient,” Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said in a statement on Wednesday.
The study identified blocks of genes (or haplotypes) in the domesticated varieties that can significantly enhance performance of the crop by improving traits like yield, climate resilience and seed characteristics.
“We have arrived at 56 promising lines that can bring these haplotypes into breeding programs to develop enhanced varieties,” Manish Roorkiwal, a Senior Scientist in Genomics and Molecular Breeding at ICRISAT and co-author of the study, said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...