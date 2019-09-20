16 lakh farmers opt for pension scheme

Over 16 lakh farmers in the country have so far enrolled for a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers launched by the government. One-fourth of them are from Haryana, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said on Friday.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, formally launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10, was for farmers within the age group of 18-40 years, who have less than 2 hectares of cultivable land. Under the scheme, the farmers who enrol by paying a monthly premium of ₹55-200 will get a monthly pension of ₹3,000 from the age of 60.

“So far, close to 16 lakh farmers have joined the scheme and a large number of them are from Haryana where the State government has shown the willingness to pay the premium for the farmers,” said Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, who is in charge of the scheme at the Agriculture Ministry.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are the other States where the enrolment has already crossed 1 lakh so far.

Aggarwal hoped that the enrolment would pick up further momentum in the coming months.