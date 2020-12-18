30,000 small tea growers to benefit from Indcoserve’s brand building exercise

The nearly 30,000 tea small growers in The Nilgiris who are members of Indcoserve, India’s largest tea co-operative federation, are expected to benefit from a brand-building and expansion exercise.

The Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government and Chief Executive Officer of Indcoserve Supriya Sahu has now dedicated to the tea connoisseurs the first-of-its-kind “Indco’s Tea House” in Coonoor.

She said that this is a ‘tea-cum-snack’ bar which has all varieties of the Indco teas. “We have brought out new varieties including jasmine tea and Kashmiri Kahwa using The Nilgiri teas. The Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy recently launched several new brands of our teas”, she noted.

The Tea House inauguration is further to the CM setting into motion five ‘Tea-cum-food Trucks’ of Indcoserve a month ago.

Supriya Sahu said that it has been planned to introduce a “readers’ corner” for the benefit of book readers and to provide opportunity for local musicians to perform at weekends at this House.

She disclosed that such Houses would be set up in other parts of the State as also in Chennai metro stations.

As part of further promotion, Tea Board’s Executive Director Dr M Balaji launched Indcoserve’s new e-commerce website and Indcoserve’s Adviser Srinivasan Sreeram explained the salient features of this website.

Supriya Sahu handed over to the Nilgiris Superintendent of Police Sasi Mohan 25 traffic barricades fabricated by Indcoserve. “These have messages on protection of wildlife which would be a visual delight to tourists”, she said.

The Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya and TANTEA’s Managing Director Srinivas Reddy jointly unveiled the ‘Indcoserve Tea Calendar 2021’ on the theme ‘Tea for every season’.

With the green leaf supplied by these 30,000 grower members, the 16 Indco tea factories are producing nearly 13 million kg of tea annually.

Supriya Sahu said that five of these 16 factories are now undergoing modernisation. Work is also going on for obtaining Trustea and Fairtrade quality certifications.

“These steps would catapult Indcoserve in the league of well established tea business houses providing ample opportunity to enter export market. They will also help to improve the livelihood of the nearly 30,000 tea small growers”, Supriya Sahu said.