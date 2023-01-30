The 11th edition of the International Plastics Exhibition, conference and convention — PlastIndia 2023 — will be held at the revamped Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from February 1 to 5.

Jigish Doshi, President of Plastindia Foundation, said PlastIndia is usually held once in three years with the last one held in 2018. “Due to the Covid pandemic, it could not be held in 2021. But now we will be holding a full-fledged exhibition, conference and convention. PlastIndia is returning to Pragati Maidan after 11 years,” he told businessline.

About 1,800 exhibitors from across 30 countries will showcase their products and technology at PlastIndia 2023. “We are expecting over 2,00,000 footfalls at the five-day exhibition,” he said.

PlastIndia 2023, organised by Plastindia Foundation which is devoted to promoting excellence in the field of plastics, will focus on innovation, sustainability and growth. It will look at facilitating modern techniques that will help to maintain the development of the plastics industry in India and will work towards developing the country into a preferred sourcing hub for plastics globally.

Leading participants

“The five-day event will provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovations in processing, machinery, moulds and dyes, auxiliary equipment, printing and packaging, raw material and more, Joshi said.

Leading companies in the plastics industry such as Reliance Industries, IOC, HMEL, Alok Masterbatches, Fine Organics, Kuraray, OQ and SABIC will present their latest versions of the raw material.

On the machinery front, Lohia, Mamata, Rajoo, Pelican, JP, Milacron, ASB, Husky, ENGEL, Rifenhauser & Bruckner will display their latest products.

UFLEX, EREMA and Starlinger will display the latest recycling equipment, while Supreme and Vishakha will showcase their modern finished products.

Doshi said plastics industry professionals from across the world will get a chance to present future perspectives and solutions for the plastic and polymer industries.

PlastIndia exhibition will be the biggest one to date. It is expected to consolidate its position as one of the largest pure plastics exhibitions in the global plastics scenario, he said. “This exhibition is likely to change the face of plastics as it will help create more awareness about sustainability and recycling. All the participants will be part of this change,” Doshi said.