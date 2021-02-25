66 FPOs onboarded to Unified Market Platform

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Around 66 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) supported by Karnataka government and Nabard were onboarded on the Unified Market Platform (UMP) of Rashtriya e-Market Services (ReMS).
Due to this, these FPOs will now be accessible by 44,000 traders registered across 162 markets and will facilitate the trading of more than 60 agricultural commodities enabling them to get better returns on their farm produce through transparent price discovery and realisation.
Manoj Rajan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ReMS, addressing the event Dr Rajan, speaking on the occasion said that ReMS strives to put into place transparent price discovery, assaying facilities, capacity building for stakeholders, etc. and also emphasises increased competition, better price realisation, simplification of market processes and making available real-time product information to market participants.
Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager, Nabard, Karnataka said that Unified Agriculture Markets bring efficiency and transparency in the agricultural marketing system by “leveraging technology and creating a hassle-free market for agricultural produce to help farmers obtain the best price for their produce”.
Karnataka’s path-breaking reform in agricultural marketing is acknowledged as the lead player in the country, and the Central Government is largely adopting the Karnataka model for its National Agricultural Market programme.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...