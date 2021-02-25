66 FPOs onboarded to Unified Market Platform

Around 66 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) supported by Karnataka government and Nabard were onboarded on the Unified Market Platform (UMP) of Rashtriya e-Market Services (ReMS).

Due to this, these FPOs will now be accessible by 44,000 traders registered across 162 markets and will facilitate the trading of more than 60 agricultural commodities enabling them to get better returns on their farm produce through transparent price discovery and realisation.

Manoj Rajan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ReMS, addressing the event Dr Rajan, speaking on the occasion said that ReMS strives to put into place transparent price discovery, assaying facilities, capacity building for stakeholders, etc. and also emphasises increased competition, better price realisation, simplification of market processes and making available real-time product information to market participants.

Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager, Nabard, Karnataka said that Unified Agriculture Markets bring efficiency and transparency in the agricultural marketing system by “leveraging technology and creating a hassle-free market for agricultural produce to help farmers obtain the best price for their produce”.

Karnataka’s path-breaking reform in agricultural marketing is acknowledged as the lead player in the country, and the Central Government is largely adopting the Karnataka model for its National Agricultural Market programme.