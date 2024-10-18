All India Coordinated Research Project on Spices (AICRPS) has identified seven new high yielding spice varieties.

These are Karan Dhaniya-1 (Coriander) and IISR Surya (Turmeric), Jodhpur Jeera-1 (Cumin), CAZRI Cumin-1 (Cumin), Gujarat Fennel-13 (Fennel), RMt-259 (Fenugreek) and SAS-KEVU (Ginger). These varieties are expected to enhance productivity and resilience, thus aiding farmers to adapt to the changing agricultural conditions, a press release issued here said.

The new varieties were identified in the 35th Annual Group Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – AICRP on Spices held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU).

The event was organized by AICRP, under the aegis of Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode.

Rajbir Garg, Director of Research, CCS HAU, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing spice research. D. Prasath, Project Coordinator of ICAR-AICRP on Spices and Principal Scientist at IISR, provided an overview of the project’s achievements and future directions.

The meeting also introduced five new technologies designed to make a significant impact in spice cultivation, notable among these are seed rhizome priming with Trichoderma to enhance yield in ginger and turmeric, and advanced management techniques for controlling rhizome rot in cardamom. These technologies aim to boost crop productivity and address prevalent agricultural challenges.

With the introduction of these new varieties and technologies, Indian spices are poised to maintain its leadership in the global market, ensuring sustainable growth for farmers and the industry alike, the press release added.

