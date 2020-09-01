Agri Business

95% Coonoor tea sold

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

The average prices at Sale No: 35 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association rose to an all-time high level of ₹187.03 a kg – some ₹15 per kg more than last week.

Nevertheless, about 95 per cent of the offer was sold because of increased demand from upcountry buyers. Floods in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala affecting the supply of teas from these States and the relaxation of lockdown in some States besides a general improvement in quality helped prices to rise.

The CTC Red Dust grade of ‘Lakshmi Estate’, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd, topped the entire auctions when Santhosh Tea Industries Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹ 327 a kg.

Homedale Estate’s CTC Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global tea Brokers, followed when Madhu Jayanthi International Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹ 313 a kg.

Cross Hill Estate Special’s Broken Orange Pekoe, auctioned by Global Te Brokers, was bought by Belmount Tea and Produce Co bought it for ₹ 288 a kg.

These three CTC teas from bought-leaf factories fetched prices higher than even the orthodox teas from corporate sector.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate ₹281, Deepika Supreme and Vigneshwar Estate ₹266 each, Kannavarai Estate ₹265, Riverside Estate and Shanthi Supreme ₹254 each and Palmira Estate₹ 251.

Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹286, Chamraj ₹283, Glendale ₹253, Kairbetta ₹252, High Cliff Speciality ₹251, Devashola ₹240, Lockhart and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹226 each, Kil Kotagiri ₹221, Havukal ₹216, Mailoor ₹212, Brookelands Gold and Siruvani ₹210 each.

