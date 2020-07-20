97% tea sold at Coonoor auctions despite record price

The rising trend witnessed in the prices at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in recent weeks continued at Sale 29 with the average price rising to all-time high level of ₹137.11 a kg.

Still, about 97 per cent of the offer was sold due to increased demand from upcountry buyers, especially in those States where lockdown has been relaxed.

The Red Dust grade of the Coonoor-based bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Industry, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction when Pankaj and Devendra Trading Co, bought it for ₹291.

The Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹281.

These two grades fetched prices higher than the teas from any other factory, corporate or bought leaf.

Among other CTC teas, Shanthi Supreme got ₹226, Pinewood Estate ₹223, Lakshmi Estate ₹222, Crosshill Estate Special, Kannavarai Estate and Vigneshwar Estate ₹221 each, Bellati Estate ₹202 and Palmera Estate ₹200.

Among Orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹251 followed by Kilkotagiri ₹239, Kairbetta and Glendale ₹226 each, Devashola ₹214, Nonsuch orthodox and Lockhart Gold ₹211 each and Havukal ₹206.