97% tea sold at Coonoor auctions despite record price

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The rising trend witnessed in the prices at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in recent weeks continued at Sale 29 with the average price rising to all-time high level of ₹137.11 a kg.
Still, about 97 per cent of the offer was sold due to increased demand from upcountry buyers, especially in those States where lockdown has been relaxed.
The Red Dust grade of the Coonoor-based bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Industry, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction when Pankaj and Devendra Trading Co, bought it for ₹291.
The Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹281.
These two grades fetched prices higher than the teas from any other factory, corporate or bought leaf.
Among other CTC teas, Shanthi Supreme got ₹226, Pinewood Estate ₹223, Lakshmi Estate ₹222, Crosshill Estate Special, Kannavarai Estate and Vigneshwar Estate ₹221 each, Bellati Estate ₹202 and Palmera Estate ₹200.
Among Orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹251 followed by Kilkotagiri ₹239, Kairbetta and Glendale ₹226 each, Devashola ₹214, Nonsuch orthodox and Lockhart Gold ₹211 each and Havukal ₹206.
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...