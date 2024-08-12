Maharashtra has achieved significant progress in kharif crop sowing with year, with 98 per cent of the targeted area (excluding sugarcane) already being covered. Out of the average of 14.202 million hectares designated for kharif crops, sowing has been completed on 13.946 million hectares.

After including sugarcane, the average area for kharif crops stands at 15.297 million hectares, with 14.102 million hectares (92 per cent) of sowing completed. In comparison, by August 7, 2023, the State brought 13.367 million hectares (87 per cent) under kharif crops, including sugarcane, and 13.175 million hectares (93 per cent) excluding sugarcane.

According to the State government’s report, the replanting of paddy and millet is nearing completion. Replanted paddy and millet crops are in the seedling and early growth stages. The sowing of sorghum, pearl millet, maize, soybean, pigeon pea, black gram, green gram, groundnut, and cotton is in the final stages. Other sown crops are in various stages from germination to early growth. Pearl millet is in the early growth stages, while green gram and black gram crops are in the branching to flowering stages. Soybean crops are in the flowering stage.

Planting of new Adsali sugarcane has begun, with ongoing intercropping operations in seasonal, last year’s ratoon, and stubble sugarcane fields.

Crop damage

Despite the overall satisfactory crop condition, crop damage has been reported from certain areas in the Konkan, Pune, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions due to heavy rains. From June 1 to August 5, 2024, the average rainfall in the State has been 584.6 mm. By August 5, 2024, the State received 766.5 mm of rainfall, which is 131.1 per cent of the average. In comparison, by August 5, 2023, the State had received 595.9 mm of rainfall, which was 101.9 per cent of the average.

According to the preliminary assessment report dated August 2, 2024, the rainfall in July 2024 caused damage to crops and fruit plantations. The affected area amounts to 1,44,141.18 hectares while the area of land washed away is 500.31 hectares.