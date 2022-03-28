A CLASS tool to help settle crop loss claims in 7 days

Agtech startup Agrotech India has come up with an analytical software platform - Crop Loss Assessment Support System (CLASS) - that can help study the yield or loss of a crop using remote-sensing technology and drones, which in turn can be analysed by “millions of algorithms”.

According to Akhilesh Jain, Co-founder, Agrotech India, these algorithms will analyse the data provided by the remote-sensing technology, mainly using satellites, and drones to calibrate the yield and crop loss. In turn, this can help growers to claim agri insurance in the event of any crop loss. “In fact, the use of CLASS will help settle claims for crop loss in seven days against the current 45 days,” Jain told BusinessLine.

Delayed settlement

The startup, launched in 2019, looked closely at the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMFBY) since it was based on crop yield. “The yield was measured manually when the crop was cut. This took time to settle the farmers’ insurance scheme, making growers unhappy,” said the co-founder of Agrotech, which is backed by Trinity Group (India) and East European firm Ctrl2Go LLC.

With farmers growing unsatisfied with the time taken to settle their claims, Agrotech did a pilot project in Uttar Pradesh and presented it to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Pilot project

In fact, the Centre asked 12-13 firms to carry out the first pilot project on crop loss and yield. “We were shortlisted based on the pilot we did in five villages,” he said.

The list was then pruned to 6-7 firms which were then asked to do another pilot in more villages. As part of this, Agrotech took up the project in 50 districts. “Following this, we conducted the second pilot project across 50 districts -25 districts during the kharif season and the rest during the rabi season. Our technology was scrutinised and validated,” Jain said.

These 50 districts are across States such as Madhya Pradesh, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Digital crop assessment

“We have the most sophisticated technology to monitor crop development, though it is new to the country,” he said, adding that there was tremendous scope for farmers to benefit from the government, banks and insurance firms.

While Agrotech has approached several firms, including FMCGs, to provide its technology platform, the State Bank of India has began utilising the technology. “Our technology will help banks to make crop assessment digitally and provide loans to growers by verifying the yields,” Jain said.

Agrotech has also launched a farm advisory services app for farmers that is free of cost. The app advises farmers on crop health, what crop to grow, what pest or diseases threaten the crop, use of fertilisers and weather forecast. “The app was downloaded by 10,000 farmers at the end of 2020-21. We expect to onboard one million growers by the end of this fiscal,” he said.

The advisory service has also helped improve farmers’ income. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, a farmer who had been growing paddy for the past 10 years was asked to grow jackfruit on a part of his land. “This resulted in the farmer’s income going up by 1.5 times in one season,” the Agrotech co-founder said.

Water resources management

Agrotech is also into water resources management to restore and rejuvenate water bodies across the country. “At one point in time, we had 800,000 water bodies, but 70 per cent of them are dead. The Centre is doing a lot to revive these bodies and we are doing our bit by bringing in the latest technology,” Jain said.

The technology works on filtration and it also depends on the water in the drainage. The startup has taken up a project to treat wastewater of Brij Vihar drain or sewage in Ghaziabad. “The drainage has not been cleaned for many years and due to this water overflows during the monsoon and enters residences. We are rejuvenating the drainage in two phases,” he said.

In the first phase, the sewage is mechanically cleaned to desilt and remove the sludge. The next phase is filtration to bring down the biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand levels in the sewage. “We have completed rejuvenating two km of 12 km sewage, which now looks like a canal. The local civic body has also been supportive with Ghaziabad Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar being at the fore,” Jain said.

Agrotech has a team of 700 developers and engineers, 47 in-house solutions and 38 patents.