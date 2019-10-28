Intelligent spraying drone to help farmers target specific crop areas in Telangana, AP

Like in human beings, deficiency in nutrients and vulnerability to diseases are not uniform in plants. Yet, farmers for generations spray pesticides and fertilisers uniformly, and indiscriminately in some instances, across the extent of their land, adding up to costs and efforts. Besides, it could adversely impact the growth of crops.

Abuse and mishandling of chemicals in the fields are causing serious health complications and deaths among the farming community.

Here’s a startup, Marut Dronetech, that addresses these crucial problems that the agricultural sector is facing and covered about 5,000 acres of crops by targeted spraying of pesticides and fertilisers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The farmers are suffering yield losses due to inadequate or improper fertiliser application. If you do more of this, it could impact soil health as well. We can tell apart which is a healthy plant and which is not,” Prem Kumar Vislawath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Murut Drontech, told Business Line.

Intelligent spraying drone

Founded by a team of Indian Institute of Technology (Guwahati) alumni, the startup developed an intelligent, autonomous spraying drone targeted at agriculture. Using drones that can cover 40 km in an hour in a low altitude, the startups gather the data and takes a few hours to analyse and map crops for fertiliser sprays. Another drone, taking the payload with it, would do the spraying using a predefined route.

The startup used similar techniques to help the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to identify larvae population in lakes and help it in reducing the spraying instances, saving time and money.

With RGB (red, green blue), hyper, multi-spectral cameras and powerful sensors tucked under its belly, the drone gathers huge amounts of data, analyses it to map nutrition deficiencies and diseases in a particular field. It will then make a guided sortie with required payload and spray the required amounts in targeted areas.

The drone can make a low-altitude (as low as 5-6 ft) flight to make targeted spray in a particular area. The startup is presently working with input manufacturers and FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) to provide the services.

For input manufacturers, the startup is also selling data that they gather while working on the fields. “What we need is large amounts of data and machine learning tools to make the solution work better,” Prem said.

With seven employees and 12 consultants, the startup is in talks to raise $1 million to fund its activities.

What agri data can do

Prem says the data gathered by drones can be very useful to assess the risks and losses on farms that are insured.

“The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY) makes it mandatory to use exponential technology including remote sensing in addition to using drone imaging to detect fraudulent claims and discrepancies,” he points out.

“Farmers can make insurance claims by capturing drone feeds as evidence. The data is useful for insurance companies too estimate damages and cross-check the claims,” he says.