abCoffee has appointed Rohit Tiwari as its new president of operations. Rohit brings a wealth of expertise in scaling businesses, having previously built teams at OYO and Prepladder (a Unacademy company) and driven customer acquisition and network expansion to over 600,000 touch points at Airtel Payments Bank. He had also held leadership roles at FMCG giants like Unilever and Marico.

Rohit’s appointment marks a new chapter for abCoffee as the brand looks to reinforce its position as a leading player in the takeout coffee segment, focused on convenience, affordability, and quality powered by efficient and technology driven operations, the company said in a statement.

At OYO, Rohit was instrumental in scaling operational teams and improving service efficiencies, a testament to his strategic foresight and operational expertise. Meanwhile, his role at Airtel Payments Bank underscores his experience in establishing and managing extensive distribution networks—skills that align seamlessly with abCoffee’s growth strategy as it targets new markets and innovative customer engagement channels.