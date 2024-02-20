abCoffee, a tech-enabled specialty coffee QSR chain, has opened 25 outlets across Mumbai and Delhi in 20 months. The brand is targeting 150 stores by end-2024, democratising access to premium specialty coffee nationwide through its unique QSR model, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone,” said Abhijeet Anand, Founder and CEO of abCoffee. “This rapid expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences at honest prices, coupled with a dedication to building strong community connections. We are proud of creating a coffee brand by Indians, for Indians and from India.”

The brand has another 25 outlets in the pipeline, and the plan is to reach the 50 outlets milestone by April 2024. abCoffee said its focus on quality extends beyond its meticulously roasted 100 per cent specialty coffee sourced from leading coffee farms in India. The company boasts a customer loyalty rate of 61 per cent, nearly double the industry average, reflecting its commitment to personalised service and an exceptional customer experience.

Additionally, abCoffee fosters local connections through its strategically located decks across Mumbai and Delhi, encompassing corporate parks, residential places and high streets, effectively creating neighbourhood coffee hubs. This dedication to community engagement is further exemplified by their partnerships with cultural events such as Jio MAMI and EUFF India.