abCoffee is partnering with Shoppers Stop to make the customer experience more memorable, and seamlessly integrate abCoffee’s speciality coffee offerings into Shoppers Stop’s retail environment.

This collaboration marks a milestone in abCoffee’s expansion strategy, opening three new state-of-the-art coffee decks across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai The partnership is set to create a new benchmark and cater to modern consumers’ evolving needs that seek a holistic and enjoyable shopping experience, abCoffee said in a statement.

“Customer is at the core ofl our decision making; with our Personal Shoppers, Makeovers, Black Card personalised services and more, we have ensured to provide a good solution. Based on market consumption data, we have realised coffee has the closest affinity to shopping and customers prefer a beverage break. abCoffee is an up-and-coming new age brand which complements our forma; we are excited about this opportunity, and believe that this will help our customers spend more time in our store and enjoy shopping,” said Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and CEO, Shoppers Stop

Go-to shopping destination for modern India

“We are excited about this collaboration. Shoppers Stop is one of the finest and go-to shopping destinations for modern India and this collaboration truly aligns with abCoffee’s vision of brewing India’s finest coffees for Indians wherever they go”, said Abhijeet Anand, Founder and CEO, of abCoffee.

abCoffee will introduce technology-enabled, novel brewing methods to guarantee a combination of consistent quality and quick service, specifically designed for shoppers.