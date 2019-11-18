Agri Business

About 85 per cent Coonoor tea sold

PS Sundar

Nearly 85 per cent of the offer at Sale 46 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold despite the average price rising to ₹79.39 a kg from ₹78.17 last week.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions when its Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tanmay Tea Company for ₹276 a kg. This was higher than the price fetched by even the export-oriented orthodox teas from corporate sector.

No other CTC tea from any factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg. The highest price among orthodox teas was ₹256 fetched by Chamraj. Kairbetta got ₹241, Kodanad ₹231 and Glendale ₹214.

