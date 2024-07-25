Absolute, a bioscience company, has appointed Srinivasakumar Karavadi as the President of Inera, its biological farm inputs business. With over 28 years of experience in the agri-input sector, most notably with Bayer, Karavadi will spearhead the company’s efforts to drive a bio-revolution in agriculture, said a statement by the company.

Prior to Absolute, Karavadi served as the MD and CEO of Bayer - Bangladesh. His expertise encompasses crop protection, seeds, and traits, with a strong focus on strategic marketing, sales management, finance, supply chain, regulatory affairs, and customer relationship management.

Quoting Karavadi, President, Inera by Absolute, the statement said: “Absolute’s deep expertise in bioscience and vast distribution capabilities make Inera a frontrunner in the biological inputs space, not just in India but globally. I am thrilled to be leading Inera and its team of champions toward continued success in their mission to make bio agriculture accessible, affordable, and truly reliable for farmers worldwide.”

Inera offers sustainable solutions in crop care , nutrition and protection, with a product line that encompasses bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, and biocontrols, the statement said.